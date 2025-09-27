$50 minimum & 2 day lead-time for all orders! 15% service fee will be applied for order $150 & up!
Artisanal Goods by CAR
croissants
croissant
Croissant (Plain)
Traditional French croissant made over a 3 day span with AOP butter from the French region of Charentes-Poitou.$5.75
Chocolate Croissant
Traditional chocolate croissant prepared with three 60% dark chocolate batons that we make from bean to bar.$6.95
Almond
Traditional Almond croissant, filled with Frangipane, topped with sliced almonds, & twice baked.$7.20
Almond Chocolate
Filled with frangipane, three 60% dark chocolate batons, and topped with sliced almonds.$7.95
Turkey Ham/Gruyère
Filled with premium turkey ham, 6 month cave aged AOP Swiss Gruyere, and topped with sesame seeds.$8.15
Kouign Amann
Kouign Amann is a Breton pastry made from laminated dough with layers of butter and sugar. As it bakes, the sugar caramelizes to form a crisp, golden crust with a tender, buttery interior.$7.30
Spinach Feta$8.30
danish
Berry
House made raspberry preserves and fresh blueberries.$6.95
Almond Honey
Danish filled with almond frangipane, almond slices, then drizzled with wildflower honey.$7.25
Ricotta Pesto
Combination of pesto, ricotta, and sun dried tomatoes. Topped with a fluffy cloud of Parmigiano Reggiano.$8.25
Lemon Berry
Lemon curd made using a mixture of locally grown Eureka & Meyer lemons and topped with fresh blueberries.$7.95
box bundle
merch
t-shirt - baked to be wild
t-shirt - faded pink
Oversized. Crafted from 100% carded cotton for durability and comfort. With a heavy 7.1 oz weight and garment dyed finish, it features a boxy oversized fit, dropped shoulders, and twin-stitched wide neck ribbing. Built to last for a timeless, relaxed look.$48.00
t-shirt - faded mushroom
Oversized. Crafted from 100% carded cotton for durability and comfort. With a heavy 7.1 oz weight and garment dyed finish, it features a boxy oversized fit, dropped shoulders, and twin-stitched wide neck ribbing. Built to last for a timeless, relaxed look.$48.00
t-shirt - faded powder blue
Oversized. Crafted from 100% carded cotton for durability and comfort. With a heavy 7.1 oz weight and garment dyed finish, it features a boxy oversized fit, dropped shoulders, and twin-stitched wide neck ribbing. Built to last for a timeless, relaxed look.$48.00