Artisanal Goods by CAR
Featured Items
- Chocolate Croissant
Traditional chocolate croissant prepared with three 60% dark chocolate batons that we make from bean to bar.$6.30
- Almond Chocolate
Filled with frangipane, three 60% dark chocolate batons, and topped with sliced almonds.$7.00
- Berry
House made raspberry preserves and fresh blueberries.$6.45
Croissant
- Croissant (Plain)
Traditional French croissant made over a 3 day span with AOP butter from the French region of Charentes-Poitou.$5.10
- Chocolate Croissant
Traditional chocolate croissant prepared with three 60% dark chocolate batons that we make from bean to bar.$6.30
- Almond
Traditional Almond croissant, filled with Frangipane, topped with sliced almonds, & twice baked.$6.60
- Almond Chocolate
Filled with frangipane, three 60% dark chocolate batons, and topped with sliced almonds.$7.00
- Turkey Ham/Gruyère
Filled with premium turkey ham, 6 month cave aged AOP Swiss Gruyere, and topped with sesame seeds.$7.55
Danish
- Berry
House made raspberry preserves and fresh blueberries.$6.45
- Almond Honey
Danish filled with almond frangipane, almond slices, then drizzled with wildflower honey.$6.75
- Ricotta Pesto
Combination of pesto, ricotta, and sun dried tomatoes. Topped with a fluffy cloud of Parmigiano Reggiano.$7.75
- Lemon Berry
Lemon curd made using a mixture of locally grown Eureka & Meyer lemons and topped with fresh blueberries.$7.45