Our Process
Over a 3 day period, we meticulously craft our croissants by using the highest quality ingredients through our time and labor intensive process.
Butter
We source our butter from the region of ISIGNY-SUR-MER in Normandy, France. The marshy grazing lands in this region are what makes this butter so unique, distinct, and delicious.
Lock-In
Lamination
We sheet out the dough and butter book, followed by a series of folds until our book has 55 layers. This ensures that our croissants will have the right texture and flakiness.
Quality Check
To ensure that our lamination was a success, we inspect our layers to make sure they are picture perfect!
Shaping
Here we cut and shape our croissants into their final shapes.
Admiration
At last, now we are ready to proof and bake!
LA's Ultimate Chocolate Croissant
And now, you enjoy our labor of love, baked fresh everyday.