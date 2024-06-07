Image

Our Process


Over a 3 day period, we meticulously craft our croissants by using the highest quality ingredients through our time and labor intensive process.


Image

Butter

We source our butter from the region of ISIGNY-SUR-MER in Normandy, France. The marshy grazing lands in this region are what makes this butter so unique, distinct, and delicious.

Image

Lock-In

Image

Lamination

We sheet out the dough and butter book, followed by a series of folds until our book has 55 layers. This ensures that our croissants will have the right texture and flakiness.

Image

Quality Check

To ensure that our lamination was a success, we inspect our layers to make sure they are picture perfect!

Image

Shaping

Here we cut and shape our croissants into their final shapes.

Image

Admiration

At last, now we are ready to proof and bake!

Image


LA's Ultimate Chocolate Croissant

And now, you enjoy our labor of love, baked fresh everyday.