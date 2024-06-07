Artisanal Goods by CAR
Bakery & cafe serving warm smiles, specialty coffee, and artisanal pastries - baked fresh always.
We Are
Artisanal Goods by CAR
We began as a chocolate manufacturing company in 2019, selling bean-to-bar chocolate to local retailers, before opening our Pasadena location in 2021. Our recent rebrand to Artisanal Goods from Car Artisan Chocolate was a natural evolution for us as we shift away from chocolate bars - although we'll always prioritize their quality - and toward artisanal croissants. Learn more about our journey below.
Our Commitment To You
Quality
We are passionate about continually striving for quality in all that we offer, from our specialty coffee to our exceptional service to - of course - our artisanal goods.
Excellence
Our dedication to innovation and attention to detail drives our team to constantly offer you a uniquely joyful experience.
Community
We are an independent business devoted to growing and strengthening our community by supporting local efforts and creating a truly welcoming environment.
Recognition
Learn more about CEO & Founder Haris Car, the story behind our bakery & cafe, and our process in the Eater LA article that brought us to fame.