We Are Artisanal Goods by CAR

We began as a chocolate manufacturing company in 2019, selling bean-to-bar chocolate to local retailers, before opening our Pasadena location in 2021. Our recent rebrand to Artisanal Goods from Car Artisan Chocolate was a natural evolution for us as we shift away from chocolate bars - although we'll always prioritize their quality - and toward artisanal croissants. Learn more about our journey below.