Our Journey

CAR Artisan Chocolate was founded in 2019 as a chocolate manufacturing company and sold bean-to-bar chocolate, with an emphasis on ethically sourced high-quality cacao, to local retailers. After opening cafe in 2021, we began experimenting beyond chocolate and with specialty coffee and pastries. We've been blessed with much recognition since then, which gave us the opportunity to rebrand into a more fitting title: Artisanal Goods. Now, we're committed to baking high-quality, homemade croissants and delicious specialty coffee. Each and every product we craft in our cafe is made with the utmost care, love, and attention to detail. Time in and time out, we pride ourselves in consistently delivering excellence both with our products and our service.