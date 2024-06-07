Our Mission
We strive to nurture joyful experiences and meaningful connections with and among customers through high-quality artisanal goods, specialty coffee, and genuine customer service.
Our Story
I grew up in a culture centered around family and food. From a young age, I obsessed about crafting dishes for others, from scratch, and being meticulous about each step in the process to attain excellence, as someone driven by passion and community. When, in the summer of 2019, my wife and I took a trip to Peru and stumbled upon bean-to-bar chocolate for the very first time, I was extremely intrigued by the intricacies and methodical nature of chocolate production - I immediately knew that this was what I wanted to do.
Founder/CEO,
Haris Car
Our Vision
To cultivate a deeply connected community with our commitment to service, support of local businesses, and drive to making delectable, hand-crafted artisanal goods using the highest quality ingredients.
Our Journey
CAR Artisan Chocolate was founded in 2019 as a chocolate manufacturing company and sold bean-to-bar chocolate, with an emphasis on ethically sourced high-quality cacao, to local retailers. After opening cafe in 2021, we began experimenting beyond chocolate and with specialty coffee and pastries. We've been blessed with much recognition since then, which gave us the opportunity to rebrand into a more fitting title: Artisanal Goods. Now, we're committed to baking high-quality, homemade croissants and delicious specialty coffee. Each and every product we craft in our cafe is made with the utmost care, love, and attention to detail. Time in and time out, we pride ourselves in consistently delivering excellence both with our products and our service.
Our Purpose
Bring joy. It's that simple.
Bringing People Together, One Croissant At A Time