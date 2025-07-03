











Privacy Policy for Artisanal Goods by CAR Mobile App

Last Updated: 6/10/2025

This Privacy Policy describes how personal information is collected, used, and disclosed when you download and use the Artisanal Goods by CAR Mobile App (the “App”), and the choices and rights you have to protect your personal information collected via the App.

Artisanal Goods by CAR (“Merchant”) is responsible for the personal information collected when you use the App. The App uses technology provided by Toast, Inc. (“Toast”). To learn more about Toast’s privacy practices, please visit Toast’s Privacy Statement at https://pos.toasttab.com/privacy.

Personal Information Collected Via the App

The App collects the following categories of personal information.

Contact information. You may submit your name, email, phone number, and address to the App.





• Orders and order history. The App collects and retains the orders you place via the App, including the items you order, date and time of the order, order amounts, delivery locations, tips, order frequency, favorite restaurant locations or menu items, and any preferences or selections you submit with your order.





• Payment information. You may input your payment card information, including your card number, security code, and expiration date, or provide other payment information (such as Apple Pay or Google Pay).





• Precise location. If you choose to enable it, the App will collect your precise location information to provide you with certain location-enabled features, such as to display and alert you to restaurants nearby and provide live map views. You can disable precise location at any time through your device settings.





• Rewards program and gift cards. If you participate in Merchant’s rewards program or any other reward program supported by Merchant or the App, the App collects information about your rewards program status[, including your points balance and redemptions. The App also collects information about any gift cards you receive or send, including the value of the card and balances.





• Device and usage information. The App automatically logs information about you, your mobile device, and your interaction over time with the App. This includes: device information, such as your device type, browser type, IP address, device identifiers, language settings, carrier, and general location information; and usage information, such as screens you viewed, how long you spent on a page, browsing history, and access times, and page clicks, page scrolls, and page element interactions. The App also send crash reports in the event of an error for analysis and troubleshooting purposes.









How Your Personal Information is Used

Merchant may use your personal information for the following purposes:





• To provide the App and any features you use. This includes authenticating your access to the App; administering your account; allowing you to place orders and remember your preferences; processing transactions; and providing any features that you use within the App, such as location-enabled features and access to loyalty program benefits.





• To personalize your experience in the App and provide recommendations. This includes personalizing the items you see displayed in the App and recommending restaurant locations and menu items that may interest you based on your past orders and preferences. The App may also send you notifications of locations or items that may interest you. You can control notifications in your device or App settings.





• Troubleshooting and App improvement. Your information may be used to analyze the performance of the App, identify and correct errors, and develop and improve App features and functionality. Your information may also be aggregated with other users’ information, or otherwise anonymized, to create statistics or for other lawful business purposes, including analytics, forecasting, and strategic planning.









Merchant may also use personal information collected through the App for the following purposes:





• To analyze users’ selections and preferences in order to improve Merchant’s offerings, identify opportunities for growth, and conduct market research;





• To send you marketing communications outside the App (including by email, text message or other channels) and to advertise to you and others with similar interests on third-party websites and platforms; and









• For compliance and protection, including to enforce any Applicable terms and conditions, comply with legal obligations, defend against legal claims or disputes, protect the security and integrity of the App, and identify and investigate fraudulent, harmful, unauthorized, unethical or illegal activity.

These uses outside the App are just examples and may not reflect all the ways Merchant uses personal information outside the App. To learn more, please contact Merchant directly.

How Your Information Is Shared

Personal information collected via the App may be shared as follows:





• Sharing with Toast. Because the App is operated by Toast, any information you provide via the App, or that Merchant inputs to the App, may be hosted and stored by Toast on Merchant’s behalf.





• Service providers. The App relies on other service providers that are needed to administer and support the App and its features, including hosting services, communications, data and cyber security services, payment processing services, identity verification, fraud detection, investigation and prevention services, and customer relationship management systems.





• Sharing initiated by Merchant. The App may share information with partners selected by Merchant, such as delivery services and loyalty programs offered by third parties. Merchant may also share information with advertising partners, including via pixels and similar technologies, to allow Merchant to advertise to you and others with similar interests on third-party websites and platforms.





• Authorities and others. Your personal information may be shared with law enforcement, government authorities, and private parties, where required by law or necessary or Appropriate to protect legal rights or the security or integrity of the App.

Your Privacy Choices









Within your App settings, you have the following choices regarding your personal information:





• Access, change your account information. You may access your personal information through your account on the App. You can also correct account information that is out of date or inaccurate.





• Delete your account. To delete your account, follow the instructions within the App settings page.





• Additional rights and choices. To disable third-party advertising pixels and similar technologies, visit the privacy page in your App settings. Merchant may offer additional choices and allow you to exercise any rights accorded to you under Applicable laws. For more information, please contact Merchant directly.

Do Not Track. Some Internet browsers may be configured to send “Do Not Track” signals to the online services that you visit. The App does not respond to "Do Not Track" signals. To find out more about "Do Not Track," please visit http://www.allaboutdnt.com.

Changes to This Privacy Policy









This Privacy Policy may be modified at any time. You will be notified of any material changes to the Privacy Policy in accordance with Applicable laws.

Contact Us

For any questions about the privacy practices described in this Privacy Policy, please contact Artisanal Goods by CAR at: contact@artisanalgoods.com

California Addendum

This California Addendum supplements the Privacy Policy for Artisanal Goods by CAR Mobile App and applies only to personal information collected via the App that relates to California residents and is regulated by the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”).

CCPA Categories of Personal Information

The App collects the following categories of personal information:

• Identifiers, such as name, email address, and IP address.

• Collected: Yes.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: To provide the App and any features you use. To personalize your experience in the App and provide recommendations. Troubleshooting and App improvement.

• Key Disclosures: Toast and other service providers.

• Can You Limit Sharing? No.

• Personal information categories listed in the California Customer Records Statute (e.g., name, contact details).

• Collected: Yes.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: To provide the App and any features you use. To personalize your experience in the App and provide recommendations. Troubleshooting and App improvement.

• Key Disclosures: Toast and other service providers.

• Can You Limit Sharing? No.

• Protected characteristics under California or federal law

• Collected: No.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: N/A

• Key Disclosures: N/A

• Can You Limit Sharing? N/A

• Commercial information, including but not limited to records of products or services purchased

• Collected: Yes.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: To provide the App and any features you use. To personalize your experience in the App and provide recommendations. Troubleshooting and App improvement.

• Key Disclosures: Toast and other service providers.

• Can You Limit Sharing? No.

• Professional or employment-related information

• Collected: No.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: N/A

• Key Disclosures: N/A

• Can You Limit Sharing? N/A

• Biometric information

• Collected: No.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: N/A

• Key Disclosures: N/A

• Can You Limit Sharing? N/A

• Internet or other electronic network activity information, including but not limited to browsing history and search history

• Collected: Yes.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: To provide the App and any features you use. To personalize your experience in the App and provide recommendations. Troubleshooting and App improvement.

• Key Disclosures: Toast and other service providers.

• Can You Limit Sharing? No.

• Geolocation data

• Collected: Yes.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: To provide the App and any features you use. To personalize your experience in the App and provide recommendations. Troubleshooting and App improvement.

• Key Disclosures: Toast and other service providers.

• Can You Limit Sharing? No.

• Audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory, or similar information

• Collected: No.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: N/A

• Key Disclosures: N/A

• Can You Limit Sharing? N/A

• Education records

• Collected: No.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: N/A

• Key Disclosures: N/A

• Can You Limit Sharing? N/A

• Inferences drawn from information to create a profile about your behavior, preferences, etc.

• Collected: Yes.

• Primary Purposes of Processing: To provide the App and any features you use. To personalize your experience in the App and provide recommendations. Troubleshooting and App improvement.

• Key Disclosures: Toast and other service providers.

• Can You Limit Sharing? No.

Additional Disclosures of Personal Information





Merchant may also share personal information with third parties as follows:

• Sharing initiated by Merchant. The App may share information with partners selected by Merchant, such as delivery services and loyalty programs offered by third parties. Merchant may also share personal information with acquirers and other relevant participants in business transactions (or negotiations for such transactions) involving a corporate divestiture, merger, consolidation, acquisition, reorganization, sale, or other disposition of all or any portion of the business.





• Authorities and others. Your personal information may be shared with law enforcement, government authorities, and private parties, where required by law or necessary or appropriate to protect legal rights or the security or integrity of the App.

Your Privacy Choices





The CCPA grants California residents the following rights:

• Information. You may have the right to obtain information about how your personal information is collected, used, and disclosed. This information is available within this Privacy Policy.





• Access, correction and deletion. You may also have the right to request access to your personal information, to correct personal information that is out of date or inaccurate, or to delete personal information that is no longer needed for a permitted purpose.





Please note that your ability to invoke the rights above are limited pursuant to the scope and limitations of the CCPA, including any available exceptions. For example, an access request can only be made twice within a 12-month period.

Sensitive Personal Information

The App may collect sensitive personal information as follows:

• Precise location. If you choose to enable it, the App will collect your precise location information to provide you with certain location-enabled features, such as to display and alert you to restaurants nearby and provide live map views. You can disable precise location at any time through your device settings.





• Dietary and dining preferences. Your dietary and dining preferences may reveal sensitive personal information about you, such as your allergies, accessibility requirements, and religious beliefs. You can submit this information to the App to allow the Merchant to better serve your needs and preferences.









Right to Limit the Use of Sensitive Personal Information









The CCPA grants California residents the right to limit the use of sensitive personal information beyond certain permitted purposes. In general, your sensitive personal information is used only for the limited purposes of providing and personalizing the App for you.

Personal Information Retention

Your personal information is retained for as long as is necessary to allow you to access and use the App and for a reasonable time thereafter for the purposes described in the Privacy Policy. Your personal information will be deleted or destroyed when its continued retention is no longer reasonable necessary and proportionate in accordance with applicable laws.









US State Law Addendum

This US State Law Addendum supplements the Privacy Policy for Artisanal Goods by CAR Mobile App and applies only to personal information collected via the App that relates to Virginia, Colorado, Connecticut, Texas, Montana, Oregon, and Utah residents and is regulated by applicable consumer privacy laws in such states (“US State Privacy Laws”).

Additional Rights Under US State Privacy Laws

Where applicable, US State Privacy Laws grant consumers the following rights:

• Information. You may have the right to obtain information about how your personal information is collected, used, and disclosed. This information is available within this Privacy Policy.





• Access, correction and deletion. You may also have the right to request access to your personal information, to correct personal information that is out of date or inaccurate, or to delete personal information that is no longer needed for a permitted purpose.









To make a request, please consult the “Contact Us” section of the Privacy Policy. You may be asked for specific information from you to confirm your identity.









Please note that your ability to invoke the rights above are limited pursuant to the scope and limitations of the US State Privacy Laws, including any available exceptions. If you are not satisfied with how your request was addressed, you may consult the “Contact Us” section of the Privacy Policy to appeal and submit a complaint.

Sensitive Personal Information

The App may collect and use sensitive personal information as follows:

• Precise location. If you choose to enable it, the App will collect your precise location information to provide you with certain location-enabled features, such as to display and alert you to restaurants nearby and provide live map views. You can withdraw your consent at any time by disabling precise location collection within your device settings.





• Dietary and dining preferences. If you choose to submit information about you dietary or dining preferences, you may reveal sensitive personal information about you, such as your allergies, accessibility requirements, and religious beliefs. By providing this information within the App, you consent to Merchant’s use of this information to better serve your needs and preferences. You can withdraw consent at any time by deleting such information within your profile in the App.









Please note that your withdrawal of consent will not affect use of your information before you withdrew your consent.

Personal Information Retention

Your personal information is retained for as long as is necessary to allow you to access and use the App and for a reasonable time thereafter for the purposes described in the Privacy Policy. Your personal information will be deleted or destroyed when its continued retention is no longer reasonable necessary and proportionate in accordance with applicable laws.



















