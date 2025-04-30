$50 minimum & 2 day lead-time for all orders! 15% service fee will be applied for order $150 & up!
Artisanal Goods by CAR
Featured Items
Kouign Amann
Kouign Amann is a Breton pastry made from laminated dough with layers of butter and sugar. As it bakes, the sugar caramelizes to form a crisp, golden crust with a tender, buttery interior.$7.00
6 Mixed Variety Bundle
Plain Croissant, Chocolate Croissant, Almond Croissant, Blueberry Danish, Turkey Ham/Gruyère, Spinach Feta Spiral$41.60
6 Chocolate Croissant Bundle$39.60
Croissant
Croissant (Plain)
Traditional French croissant made over a 3 day span with AOP butter from the French region of Charentes-Poitou.$5.40
Chocolate Croissant
Traditional chocolate croissant prepared with three 60% dark chocolate batons that we make from bean to bar.$6.60
Almond
Traditional Almond croissant, filled with Frangipane, topped with sliced almonds, & twice baked.$6.90
Almond Chocolate
Filled with frangipane, three 60% dark chocolate batons, and topped with sliced almonds.$7.30
Turkey Ham/Gruyère
Filled with premium turkey ham, 6 month cave aged AOP Swiss Gruyere, and topped with sesame seeds.$7.85
Danish
Berry
House made raspberry preserves and fresh blueberries.$6.75
Almond Honey
Danish filled with almond frangipane, almond slices, then drizzled with wildflower honey.$7.05
Ricotta Pesto
Combination of pesto, ricotta, and sun dried tomatoes. Topped with a fluffy cloud of Parmigiano Reggiano.$8.05
Lemon Berry
Lemon curd made using a mixture of locally grown Eureka & Meyer lemons and topped with fresh blueberries.$7.75
